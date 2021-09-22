Ingles Open Road at Happy Hens & Highlands

The following paid content is produced by Ingles Markets

I’m Chris Bainbride, inviting you to take a ride with me. This is an amazing place to find adventure in all shapes and sizes. Ingles has sent me on a mission to bring you the very best of what our beautiful home has to offer – food, fun, nature, music, and more, all affordable, and all out of the ordinary. This is The Ingles Open Road.

Today I’m inviting you to take a trip with me to the Scottish Highland, right here in North Carolina. This is Happy Hens & Highlands Farm – the dream of owners Adam and Emily whose faith drives them to be stewards of the Earth, and to love, respect, and care for the land – and the cutest cows you’ve ever seen in your life.

These are Scottish Highlands cattle – one of the oldest breeds of registered cattle in the world.

As their name suggests, they hail from the mountainous region of northern Scotland.

Their distinctive horns and long, wavy coats make them truly unique, and almost magical to behold.

I’m gonna be honest I’m feeling some pretty serious hair envy here today. These beautiful bangs are called a dossan, and their long, shaggy double coat is designed to keep them warm during cold Highland winters – which now includes the southern Appalachian Mountains.

Adam and Emily initially started their herd to raise grass-fed Highland beef (which is actually lower in cholesterol than other forms of beef). But they quickly fell in love and got too attached for that. And thanks to social media the farm was able to go in another direction, raising AHCA registered highland cattle for breeding stock, pasture stock, and to sell to hobby farms for mowing down pastures.

The social media part of this is pretty incredible. The cows went viral – with their stories making it all the way to mainstream international news as they went to amazing measures to care for these cuddly beasts.

One of the cows now has his own children’s book – Baby James, which you can purchase online. And speaking of which, online purchases are a big driver for keeping the farm profitable so that they can continue their mission of raising and rescuing these amazing creatures.

And fortunately for all of us you can schedule farm tours and even photo sessions to come out and appreciate these cute, cute cows in person. Book your time today at HappyHensAndHighlands.com – and come up into the mountains for a truly unique and memorable experience. Your weekend is waiting on the Ingles Open Road.