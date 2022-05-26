The following is paid content produced by Ingles Markets.

If you’re ready for a beautiful escape to the country surrounded by stunning mountain scenery at a place famous for absolutely delicious food… then we have your perfect weekend destination. Welcome to Hickory Nut Gap Farm.

Nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains on the Continental Divide in Western North Carolina, Hickory Nut Gap Farm sits in a picturesque spot in the aptly named town of Fairview. About halfway between Asheville and Lake Lure, this is a perfect stop-off for a scenic road trip… or even a great place just to spend the day.

We brought an Ingles picnic along for the afternoon, and a perfect complement to our goodies has to include a stop in the Farm Store.

Here you can pick up some of the same amazing items you’ll find on the shelves at Ingles, along with some other mouth-watering delights and take-home items you won’t want to miss.

We’ve ambled on over to the barn to set up our farm style charcuterie board here. We have ITEMS. This is a great spot to relax, unwind, and treat yourself to some amazing food.

That amazing food is the result of generations of practice. Jamie and Amy Ager’s family has been farming this land for more than a hundred years. And those decades of experience today are bolstered by regenerative agriculture and ethical animal welfare practices that produces the highest quality, best-tasting meats to ensure we all thrive from the ground up.

If you’ve ever been curious about experiencing the operations of a working farm this is the perfect place to do it. You can book your farm tour online. These people are so nice and friendly, and you get real insight into how this successful business is thriving and producing in the best ways possible.

The creek is going to call to any kiddos you might bring with you. The baby chicks and the resident pigs make for good company. And the surrounding landscape makes for the perfect backdrop for outdoor enjoyment.

Plan your visit to Hickory Nut Gap Farm HickoryNutGap.com. Get out into this amazing part of the world we call home and experience a fun and unique adventure today. Your weekend is waiting… on the Ingles Open Road.