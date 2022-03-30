The following paid content is produced by Ingles Markets

I’m Chris Bainbridge… inviting you to take a ride with me. This is an amazing place to find adventure in all shapes and sizes. Ingles has sent me on a mission to bring you the very best of what our beautiful home has to offer – food, fun, nature music, and more… all affordable, and all out of the ordinary. This is The Ingles Open Road.

Asheville, North Carolina is known throughout the country as Beer City USA. With more breweries per capita than anywhere else in the U.S., this mountain town is a hop-tastic destination for crafty cold ones. And today, we’re visiting Asheville’s original craft brewery. Welcome to Highland.

Highland Brewing got its start in 1994. The vision of Oscar Wong, this place was the first “legal” brewery in the AVL since prohibition. Operations began in a rented basement using mostly old dairy equipment. And now… well, let’s just say things have grown up a bit.

Today Highland Brewing is one of the premiere destinations for fans of craft beer… and frankly, just friends of a good time. Located on their own awesome campus in East Asheville, Highland has so much to see, do, and drink.

Brewery tours are starting up again very soon and are a fascinating way to learn about the art and science of brewing. Highland brews a wide variety of year-round beers, and super-popular seasonal releases.

The tours are really cool and interesting. And when you’re done, a great way to finish things off is with a guided tasting. As an Asheville resident I’m kind of ashamed to admit this, but I’m not really a beer guy (I know, it’s a tragedy). But what’s awesome at Highland is that you don’t have to be a beer guy to thoroughly enjoy what’s on tap. There’s something for everyone.

And speaking of something for everyone. The beer is just a part of your Highland Brewing experience. There’s disk golf, volleyball, food trucks, live music, hiking trails… It’s a great place to come and hang out and celebrate all the things that make Asheville awesome.

Now, you might not know this, but Ingles has THE largest selection of craft beer of any grocery store anywhere. Probably what you’d expect from a company from this gorgeous mountain town. You can find Highland’s year-round offerings and some of their harder to come by seasonal releases right there in the store.

And you can find this amazing destination in Asheville, North Carolina and online at HighlandBrewing.com. So come raise a glass and raise your spirits. Your weekend is waiting… on the Ingles Open Road.