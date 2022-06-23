The following paid content is produced by Ingles Markets.

I’m Chris Bainbridge, inviting you to take a ride with me. This is an amazing place to find adventure in all shapes and sizes. Ingles has sent me on a mission to bring you the very best of what our beautiful home has to offer – food, fun, nature, music, and more… all affordable, and all out of the ordinary. This is The Ingles Open Road.

Are you ready to be surrounded by great music, in a gorgeous mountain setting? Then let me be the first to say… Welcome to the Hominy Valley Singing!

The Singing in Hominy Valley got its start in 1981 when a Southern Gospel group called The Primitive Quartet purchased a tract of land in Candler and turned it into a beautiful mountain music park. Not only is it nestled right at the foot of the Blue Ridge Parkway, you get a breathtaking view of Mount Pisgah while the harmonies echo throughout the valley.

Thousands of folks from all over the country flock to Candler every year to attend the Singing. For many families, it’s a tradition, where gospel music lovers everywhere can cross this bridge over Hominy creek and come together to listen to some of their favorite groups.

This is where they pull out the fiddle and rosin up the bow… along with the guitar, mandolin, banjo, and standup bass. This is the Primitive Quartet’s homecoming event, so you can catch them every night, but you’ll also get to hear other great groups, such as the Inspirations, the Kingsmen Quartet, Journey Home, Paul Williams, and more!

And in case of rain, there’s a giant big top tent that the whole family can take shelter under. Rain or shine, in Hominy Valley, the music plays on!

You can sit under the tent, or up close to the stage. Seating is first come, first served, but there’s plenty of room for everyone! It’s recommended that you bring your own lawn chairs, but if you forget them, chair rentals are available for just one dollar. If you’re hungry, there’s an Ingles just up the road to bring a delicious picnic. And concessions are available for purchase throughout the night. BBQ sandwiches, nachos, chips, candy bars, and delicious fresh squeezed lemonade.

The Singing takes place the week of Independence day, so every year on the final night they pay a special tribute to our Veterans.

The Singing runs from Friday July 1st to Monday July 4th starting at 7pm each night. After 42 years strong, this is the final year you’ll catch the Primitives hosting this beloved Candler event. So grab a lawn chair and head up highway 151 in Candler, where the music is sweet, and the memories are sweeter. Your weekend is waiting on the Ingles Open Road.