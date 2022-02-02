Ingles Open Road at Illuminarium

The following paid content is produced by Ingles Markets

I’m Chris Bainbridge… inviting you to take a ride with me. This is an amazing place to find adventure in all shapes and sizes. Ingles has sent me on a mission to bring you the very best of what our beautiful home has to offer – food, fun, nature music, and more… all affordable, and all out of the ordinary. This is The Ingles Open Road.

If you’re ready to explore the sweeping plains of the Masai Mara, Krueger National Park, and the Samburu Reserve… and come face to face with some lions, giraffe’s, and elephants – all without leaving metro Atlanta… then I’ve got a place for you. It’s right here… at Illuminarium.

Welcome to 10,000 square feet of awesome. This is cinematic immersion to the next level. Not only are we talking gigantic 4K screens… everywhere! We’re talking state-of-the-art spatial sound systems, haptic flooring that allows you to feel the action, interactive features, and even scents to put you in the environment.

And what an environment. I’ve recently become interested in one day taking a photo safari to Africa. And this… feels like I’m there! It’s breathtakingly beautiful.

You feel the animals as they walk by. You smell the grass of the Massai Mara, and the water of the Samburu. The images are awe-inspiring as you get up close and personal with these amazing creatures and the African skies.

And while Wild: A Safari Experience is certainly the main draw, there is more on offer here at Illuminarium. Cocktails anyone?

The Bar at Illuminarium is open from 7-11 Thursday through Sunday – and it’s the craziest bar I’ve ever been to. This place is insane – it brings the crazy projection technology that you experience in the show room and surrounds you here as you hang with your friends.

And of course, you know that if we’re an Ingles show we’re going to talk food. The Illuminarium Café allows you to enjoy some great bites either inside or al fresco – taking in the bustling Atlanta Beltline.

I cannot express how cool this place is. The visuals. The sounds. The feel of the experience is astounding. This is a local experience originating right here in Atlanta that’s about to go global. And I can’t wait for you to come visit.

If you’re ready for exotic African adventure, without even leaving Atlanta, then get yourself to Illuminarium.com. And get ready for a wild experience. Your weekend is waiting… on the Ingles Open Road.