The following paid content is produced by Ingles Markets

I’m Chris Bainbridge… inviting you to take a ride with me. This is an amazing place to find adventure in all shapes and sizes. Ingles has sent me on a mission to bring you the very best of what our beautiful home has to offer – food, fun, nature music, and more… all affordable, and all out of the ordinary. This is The Ingles Open Road.

Today, we’re in Knoxville, Tennessee. And we’re heading to a swanky lounge, a happening bar, and a hopping restaurant. That’s right. We’re at the bowling alley.

But not just a bowling alley. This is Maple Hall… an 11-lane spirited bowling experience. Take your perceptions of your middle school birthday party bowling alley and check them at the door.

Because as soon as you enter Maple Hall you are transported to place that’s downright cool. The exposed brick walls, the custom lighting, the leather furniture. It all adds up to an ambiance that has you ready for a good time.

The boutique lanes are open, yet intimate. The perfect place to razz your buddies, cheer on your sweetheart, and work that body language to mentally guide your ball home. Whether you bowl a 3 or a 300, it’s not really about how you play – it’s about the friends you play with.

And while the bowling itself is super cool. It’s just part of what’s on offer at Maple Hall. The upstairs features life-size board games and game night classics to have fun with your friends while you sample some of what’s on offer from the restaurant and bar.

If you think these are your average bowling alley bites – stop it. Just stop it right now. Like your friendly neighborhood Ingles, this place supports local by cooking up fresh, local ingredients made from scratch.

Look at this spread. This is just a taste – see what I did there? Just a taste of what’s on offer here at Maple Hall.

The bar also features tons of local brews on tap, craft cocktails, an impressive wine menu, and some delightful non-alcoholic cocktails as well. Raise a glass with your friends or family and enjoy this happening downtown hotspot.

Guys, with as much as we’ve covered, we’ve really just scratched the surface here today. They also have trivia nights, live music, history projects, and more. Find them online at MapleHallKnox.com. And then, find them in Knoxville’s Old City Historic District on South Gay Street. Your weekend is waiting… on the Ingles Open Road.