The following paid content is produced by Ingles Markets

I’m Chris Bainbridge… and I love the Carolinas. This is an amazing place to find adventure in all shapes and sizes – even in our changing world. Ingles has sent me on a mission to bring you the very best of what our beautiful home has to offer – food, fun, nature music, and more… all affordable, and all out of the ordinary. This is The Ingles Open Road.



Living in the mountains and the upstate we have the opportunity to take on some truly awesome adventures. And there’s 1 adventure company that stands out from the rest. Nantahala Outdoor Center (or NOC) is the largest outdoor recreation organization in the entire country.



And today, we’re having big fun in Bryson City. While NOC is headquartered here in Swain County, North Carolina, they call mountains and rivers home in multiple states, and lead expeditions all over the world. They’re probably best known for their whitewater experiences: rafting, kayaking, canoeing, and duckies.

One of the great things about NOC are the classes. A lot of people really want to learn how to safely experience the lakes and rivers of our region. And the instruction you receive here is some of the best in the world. And while the NOC will forever be first in aquatic adventure… in recent years they’ve taken their offerings to new heights.

If hanging out among the treetops floats your boat, there’s also the Zipline Adventure Park, or Z-LAP. And for junior adventurers, NOC’s Treetop Adventure Nets is the perfect play for children as young as three. Today I’m getting geared up to experience their signature mountaintop zip line.

Perched on the rim of the Nantahala Gorge, they tell I’m gonna glide over 350 feet above the river in the valley below. And I’m not at all terrified. This main campus is a gorgeous area to explore in and of itself – with cool stores, 2 great restaurants, the rushing river, and plenty of spots to pack that Ingles picnic and bask in the beauty of nature.

You can also set out from here for mountain biking adventures, guided hikes, and more. variety of overnight accommodations if you want to make it a multi-day experience. But now, it’s time to head on up the mountain to dangle my toes over the treetops.

The best place to start your adventure is online at NOC.com. Planning your outing is easy and affordable, and the experts are there to help you every step of the way. Experience the thrill of nature, and the beauty of these mountains. Your weekend is waiting, on the Ingles Open Road.