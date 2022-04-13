The following paid content is produced by Ingles Markets

I’m Chris Bainbridge… inviting you to take a ride with me. This is an amazing place to find adventure in all shapes and sizes. Ingles has sent me on a mission to bring you the very best of what our beautiful home has to offer – food, fun, nature music, and more… all affordable, and all out of the ordinary. This is The Ingles Open Road.

If you’re ready to feel like a kid again, then today we have the perfect place to fuel that childlike spirit. We’re back in one of my favorite mountain towns, Brevard, North Carolina. And we’re visiting a place packed with two and a half stories of fun. Welcome to O.P. Taylor’s toy store.

This place got its start more than two decades ago. And it’s still going strong. In fact, O.P. Taylors was recently named one of the top 10 toy stores in the world by USA Today. And it’s easy to see why.

Walking through O.P. Taylors is kind of like poking around in your grandparents’ attic – if your grandparents happened to be Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus. It’s a maze of color, sound, and just the right amount of crazy.

There’s that corner in the back with just about every board game you can imagine. There’s science central upstairs with awesome gadgets and experiments just waiting for you. There’s the hall of stuffies ready for a snuggle. And then there’s the land of the Lego’s.

Lego actually named this store their retailer of the year a while back. Whether you’re into Lego Friends, castles, Star Wars, or Harry Potter… you’ll find it all here at O.P. Taylors.

And one of the great things about this store is the “finding it” part. You can wander the creaking floors and let your eyes and hands explore. Something you just can’t replicate with online shopping. And there is something at every price point – whether grandpa’s treating to a special birthday gift… you’re investing that hard-earned allowance money… or you’re just emptying the change tray in the car.

One of the wonderful things about O.P. Taylors here is Brevard itself. Just a few steps away Bracken Mountain Bakery has amazing cookies. The Children’s Center Emporium has great clothes for kids and all the proceeds help children in need. And Rocky’s has malts and sandwiches that’ll make your mouth water.

Places like O.P. Taylors are what help keep our communities connected. Caring people, cool toys, and ties to the town are what it’s all about. If you want to visit O.P. Taylors you can find them in downtown Brevard just up the road from Ingles… or online at OPTaylors.com. It’s a good time for play time. Your weekend is waiting… on The Ingles Open Road.