I’m Chris Bainbridge inviting you to take a ride with me. This is an amazing place to find adventure in all shapes and sizes. Ingles sent me on a mission to bring you the very best of what our beautiful home has to offer – food, fun, nature music, and more… all affordable, and all out of the ordinary. This is The Ingles Open Road.

This episode takes us into the wild west…ern part of North Carolina – getting ready for a gorgeous ride through the Pisgah National Forest. Pisgah Forest Stables is a seasonal family-run business that operates from April 1st through October 31st in the heart of the National Forest.

A sprawling national forest, Pisgah is divided into 3 districts: Appalachia and Grandfather are north of Asheville and the Pisgah district has its front door near Brevard.

The stables are easily accessible and well-marked. And when you mosey up, the friendly faces greet you ready for the trail. The team here gets you well-prepared for your adventures on horseback. Then it’s time to go thundering off into the wilderness – at a pleasant walking pace.

There are different lengths of trail rides you can choose from for riders of all skill levels – and all are easy. They take you through gorgeous forest landscapes as you enjoy the jokes, stories, and history your wonderful guides provide. There are even pony rides at the stable for those too tiny for the trail. This is a great way to take in the beauty of the Blue Ridge Mountains, while letting the calm and friendly horses and mules do the heavy lifting.

Right up the road, you have to stop and see Looking Glass Falls. You’re also very close to Sliding Rock and The Cradle of Forestry – both fun places to explore. And with all of Pisgah laid out before you, you have unlimited opportunities for adventure.

There is an Ingles just outside the entrance to the forest so you can stock up and fuel up for your adventures. And the charming town of Brevard just up the road offers more opportunities for exploration.

Your weekend is waiting on the Ingles Open Road.