I’m Chris Bainbridge… inviting you to take a ride with me. This is an amazing place to find adventure in all shapes and sizes. Ingles has sent me on a mission to bring you the very best of what our beautiful home has to offer – food, fun, nature music, and more… all affordable, and all out of the ordinary. This is The Ingles Open Road.

Boone, North Carolina plays host one of the premiere mountain biking destinations in the region: Rocky Knob Mountain Bike Park. Here they have more than 10 miles of trails, an adventure park, and a pump track, but first you’ll need to get geared up for the day.

You can start things off at Magic Cycles at 140 S. Depot Street in Boone. This is a fully stocked cycling store if you come with your own bike, but they also have the best selection of rentals. They’ll get you set up with a great ride for the day.

Once you’re ready for the trails, it’s just a quick 3.5 mile drive up scenic Highway 421 to Rocky Knob.

This place is free and open to the public from dawn to dusk, and it is operated by Watauga County Parks and Rec. Prior to the creation of Rocky Knob in 2011, no legal mountain biking opportunities existed in Watauga County. The park was ultimately developed after several major grants were secured and an army of passionate local volunteers was unleashed!

As riders advance through the “progression” trail system, the difficulty increases with more advanced trail features. More novice mountain bikers can start things off on the easiest run on the mountain: Keen Der Garden. But as you head up the mountain you can opt in for some truly challenging runs for all skill levels.

Mountain biking is a great way to get out and appreciate the outdoors while challenging yourself both mentally and physically. You have to pay attention, plan your run, and ride and react. Oh yeah – and have fun.

And speaking of fun, we highly recommend checking out the Sunset Skills Area pump track. Not only is it a great place to warm up, it’s a fun area to get a feel for the mountain.

Near the pump track and the entrance to the park is the Adventure Playground – a great place for kids (or child-like adults) to have fun on a lunch break. There’s a picnic pavilion that’s a great spot for that Ingles sub. And the whole park is a beautiful place for a day in the outdoors.