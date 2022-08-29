The following is paid content produced by Ingles Markets.

I’m hitting the road to get my favorite donut in the Carolinas, but I’m not going to a donut shot. Nope. We’re heading to an apple orchard.

Sky Top Orchard is an institution in Flat Rock, North Carolina. What began in the 1960’s has grown into 80 acres of apples situated on the prettiest plot you could imagine. The business is a family affair – and it feels like one – with owners David and Lindsey Butler welcoming guests for 40 years. There are over 20 apple varieties – each with its own special flavor to share. I must say, shopping the huge selection of apples at Ingles, I’ve fallen for the Honey Crisp craze, but I also love a good McIntosh, Jonathon, or Gala.

When you get here, you purchase a bag to hold your apples. Then you head to the trees.

Once you have your bag in hand, the orchards await. The signs at the end of each row of trees and a handy map can guide you to the different varieties of apples. Experience has shown that a willing kiddo comes in handy for reaching those elusive top branch dwellers. Take your time and savor the moment. When your bag’s full, you’re good to go.

Chilled apples can last 90 days in the fridge. But steaming hot apple cider donuts fresh from the bakery? Those are gonna last about 15 seconds.

Some of my other must-have’s from Sky Top’s store include the amazing apple cider and the totally addictive kettle corn. There are also about a million and one other apple options for pies, jellies, butter… you name it.

Sky Top is really more than an orchard – it’s an experience. From the playgrounds to the apple cannons, tractor rides and animals, if you’re not a kid already, you’ll feel like one here.

Sky Top Orchard is open every day, and they do a great job of helping you plan your trip at SkyTopOrchard.com. If you’re ready for a memorable day in the mountains, it’s time to head to apple country.

