I’m Chris Bainbridge, inviting you to take a ride with me. This is an amazing place to find adventure in all shapes and sizes. Ingles has sent me on a mission to bring you the very best of what our beautiful home has to offer – food, fun, nature music, and more… all affordable, and all out of the ordinary. This is The Ingles Open Road.

As you may have gathered from the opening of our show, we’re all about local. And today I’m thrilled to bring you to a place that has revitalized a beautiful historic building in downtown Asheville that plays host to a variety of special – and delicious – local businesses. Welcome to The S&W Market.

This place is 2 floors of awesome, featuring 7 different food and beverage vendors all local to Asheville. It’s a great place for a one-stop sampling of some of the best that this mountain town has to offer.

So, let’s start with just the food. There’s Buxton Chicken Palace – an offshoot of Buxton Hall Barbeque – that puts the famous chicken sandwich squarely at center stage. And it’s amazing.

Then there’s Bun Intended featuring award winning Thai street food cuisine… with innovative flavors and colorful dishes on homemade steamed buns. Organic ingredients plus locally-sourced protein equals pure yummy.

Farm Dogs offers a simple twist on a true classic with Hickory Nut Gap 100% grassfed beef hot dogs. With amazing Blunt Pretzels, seasonal specialties, and the best fixins around, this is a dog not to be missed. Peace

Love Tacos brings a variety of tacos and a-la-carte favorites… made with fresh ingredients and responsibly sourced meats and vegetables.



Don’t miss out on the nachos, house-made sauces, and Mexican street corn. Then there’s dessert at The Hop Ice Cream. We’re talking homemade dairy and vegan ice creams, classic milkshakes, sundaes, made from- scratch waffle cones – all resulting in imaginative and locally influenced flavors to tempt your taste buds.

Upstairs, the mezzanine level bar features an Asheville institution – Highland Brewing. Here you can pick out a pint to enjoy with any of the downstairs offerings… or just order a cold one to sip and enjoy this downtown gem.

Next door The Times Bar offers seasonally inspired and classic cocktails and delicious coffee. Both places give you the option of sitting inside in gorgeous surroundings, or outside in the hustle and bustle of downtown Asheville.

I invite you to take yourself on a culinary expedition and venture to the S&W Market for a gorgeous and delicious outing. Find them online at SWMarketAVL.com. Your weekend is waiting, on the Ingles Open Road.