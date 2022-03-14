The following paid content is produced by Ingles Markets

I’m Chris Bainbridge… inviting you to take a ride with me. This is an amazing place to find adventure in all shapes and sizes. Ingles has sent me on a mission to bring you the very best of what our beautiful home has to offer – food, fun, nature music, and more… all affordable, and all out of the ordinary. This is The Ingles Open Road.

Today we’re in Upstate South Carolina, exploring a space with a hundred-year history that has a new lease on life. This is Taylors Mill – a fascinating collection of really fun and unique businesses housed in a character-filled campus that dates back to the 1920’s.

The mill got its start as a bleachery (that’s a place that bleaches and dyes stuff) and a print works.

They both went out decades ago, but today this place is alive and well. They house more than 20 tenants – each with really cool offerings. And today we’ll be checking out a sampling of the businesses who call Taylors Mill home.

We’re starting things off at The Blue Ox Hatchet House. I’ve always wanted to try this. Let’s see if I’m any good.

So, it turns out axe throwing is a ton of fun, and the guys at The Blue Ox make it easy to have a good time… even if hitting the bullseye is harder than it looks. Make sure you have close-toed shoes… and you can bring in food and drinks from the neighbors.

And speaking of which, that’s where we’re headed next.

The Farehouse is a beautiful restaurant with amazing food. It’s a great place to build into your plans when you visit.

Next door, 13 Stripes Brewery is a 10-barrel brewhouse that operates every day of the week. With 20 taps and an awesome ambiance, 13 Stripes offers awesome atmosphere and tasty craft brews.

Next up, we’re heading across the way to Pinky’s Revenge Arcade.

This retro arcade and bar is everything your junior high self dreamed of. Every arcade game you could want, plus pool tables, ski ball, air hockey… and gaming consoles from my favorite classics to modern day fun.

Pinky’s also hosts trivia nights, concerts, and more.

Taylors Mill is also home to amazing makers like Maritime Supply Company, The Indigo Tribe, and Appalachian Spirit Folk Instruments – all places you should shop online. And explore in person when they have their studio strolls.

Today has just been a taste of what you can experience here at Taylors Mill. If you’re local to the Upstate, you have to stop by.

But it’s totally worth a day trip over from East Tennessee, or up from North Georgia. And it’s right in between two awesome Ingles stores so you can stock up and fuel up for the drive home. So come to Taylors Mill and get ready for a good time. Your weekend is waiting… on the Ingles Open Road.