Ingles Open Road at The Adventure Center of Asheville

The following paid content is produced by Ingles Markets

I’m Chris Bainbridge… inviting you to take a ride with me. This is an amazing place to find adventure in all shapes and sizes. Ingles has sent me on a mission to bring you the very best of what our beautiful home has to offer – food, fun, nature, music, and more… all affordable, and all out of the ordinary. This is The Ingles Open Road.

If you’re ready to poke your head up into the trees and discover a world of adventure mere minutes from downtown Asheville, then today we have just the place for you. Get ready for a good time… at The Adventure Center of Asheville.

The ACA refuses to be defined by just one awesome outdoor activity.

And today we’ll give you a taste of all the amazing things you can explore.

You don’t have to be some outdoor Olympian to have fun here.

There’s really something for everyone, from the KOLO Bike Park, to Asheville Treetops Adventure Park, to Asheville Zipline Canopy Adventures and even KidZip – America’s first zipline adventure designed for kids ages 4-10.

And speaking of zip lines – that’s where we’re starting today. I’ve been fortunate enough to do this once before on the show so I’m a little less nervous than last time. Plus, we’re getting treated to some super cool views of the Asheville skyline. Let’s go!

Here you zip through some of the largest and oldest trees in all of Asheville, North Carolina – a town famous for its natural splendor.

Another amazing way to get going with some arboreal locomotion is to climb aboard the Asheville Treetops Adventure Park – with 77 unique climbing, zipping, walking, jumping, swinging, and rappelling challenges on 7 aerial trails.

This one gets the heart pumping. It’s like Swiss Family Robinson meets American Ninja Warrior. And I’m loving it.

When you’re ready for some fun with two feet – well, at least two wheels – on the ground then it’s time for KOLO Bike Park. This is four miles of purpose-built mountain bike trails on rolling terrain designed for all levels of riders to experience flow.

So, we’ve skimmed the surface of the Adventure Center of Asheville today, but I really recommend coming to check it out for yourself.

This place is fun, accessible, and it has all the makings of a fantastic escape while still staying close to Asheville. Check them out at AshevilleTreeTopsAdventurePark.com. Your weekend is waiting… on the Ingles Open Road.