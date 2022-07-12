The following paid content is produced by Ingles Markets

I’m Chris Bainbridge… inviting you to take a ride with me. This is an amazing place to find adventure in all shapes and sizes. Ingles has sent me on a mission to bring you the very best of what our beautiful home has to offer – food, fun, nature music, and more… all affordable, and all out of the ordinary. This is The Ingles Open Road.

Today, we’re at a cool spot in the Summer heat of the Upstate, exploring an awesome example of upcycling an amazing old structure. We’re in Easley, South Carolina. Welcome to The Silos.

You’ll never guess where the name comes from. OK, well maybe you will. The Silos was originally built back in 1951, and today, this hot spot is experiencing new life as a fun destination for food and drink. We’re starting things off by getting properly caffeinated at Ninja Warrior Coffee House, and then we’re loading up on amazing donuts at “You Drive me Glazy.” These are great spots to support local.

And supporting local is what Ingles is all about. Literally hundreds of farms and local businesses work with Ingles every day to bring their wares to you and your family. And speaking of family. Time for our next stop.

Inky’s Authentic Philadelphia Cheesesteaks and Hoagies, owned by husband and wife duo David and Stacey Desrosiers, offers up authentic fare from Philly right here in the Upstate. It’s a great stop for amazing food.

One really cool thing about The Silos is these awesome train cars that house some of the businesses, like Belladinas with Detroit Style pizza and other delicious dishes waiting for you.

So far, we’ve sampled Philadelphia and Detroit. Next our Easley adventure takes us to India – with Indigo Kitchen, a world-class experience to connect you to India’s diverse cuisine and warm culture.

When you’re ready to polish off your meal with a craft brew, it’s time to head to Silos Brewing Company. It is a great place to come and relax with friends and family and sample some unique flavors.

Finish things off with an awesome ice cream from Pink Mama’s, and you’ve got yourself a comprehensive Silos experience. With so much to choose from, you can pick your favorites and meet up for a yummy get together right here.

Get your start at EasleySilos.com. Your weekend is waiting… on the Ingles Open Road.