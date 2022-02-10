Ingles Open Road at the Tubman Museum

The following paid content is produced by Ingles Markets.

I’m Chris Bainbridge… inviting you to take a ride with me. This is an amazing place to find adventure in all shapes and sizes. Ingles has sent me on a mission to bring you the very best of what our beautiful home has to offer – food, fun, nature music, and more… all affordable, and all out of the ordinary. This is The Ingles Open Road. Today I’m excited to be touring one of the premiere museums in the southeast celebrating African American art, history, and culture.

The Tubman Museum located in Macon, Georgia was the dream of one man that grew into the vision of a community, and eventually a treasure the be discovered by all who enter.

Named in honor of the courageous and inspirational Harriet Tubman – known as “the Moses of her people,” who escaped bondage and then led hundreds of other enslaved people to freedom – this museum is a fitting tribute to her legacy.

Today, the Museum represents a key educational and cultural resource for Georgia and the entire Southeast, offering a wide array of exhibitions, programs, and services geared toward children, adults, families, students, and teachers.

The building itself is beautiful. Open to the public in 2015, it’s bright, soaring atrium, and seemingly endless exhibition halls welcome you for exploration. There is so much to learn and experience. The Untold Stories wing features the local Macon history of the African American community.

Block the Hate showcases powerful murals of public art from the past 2 years. The hall of African American Inventors tells amazing stories of innovation and engineering. And the incredible modern art adorns the walls throughout the museum.

One of the fun and interesting wings houses some of Georgia’s musical greatness. James Brown, Little Richard, Otis Redding… you’ll find them all here. Just don’t try to play Little Richard’s piano. He’ll know. Though it has evolved over the years, the Museum has remained true to its original goal, to be a source of experiences that enrich cultural understanding, and to present the highest quality art to the communities it serves.

As it continues to grow, the Tubman Museum honors its unique origin and traditions while strengthening its commitment to educating people about African American art, history, and culture.

So, plan your trip to Macon today to visit this amazing museum. You can find them online to plan your visit at TubmanMuseum.com. And enjoy the knowledge that awaits within. Your weekend is waiting… on the Ingles Open Road.