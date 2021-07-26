Ingles Open Road at Unto These Hills in western NC

The following paid content is produced by Ingles Markets.

I’m Chris Bainbridge, inviting you to take a ride with me. This is an amazing place to find adventure in all shapes and sizes. Ingles has sent me on a mission to bring you the very best of what our beautiful home has to offer – food, fun, nature, music, and more. All affordable, and all out of the ordinary. This is The Ingles Open Road.

Today we’re in Cherokee getting ready to enjoy the theatrical performance of Unto these Hills, an enthralling heart-pounding drama that’s so much more than just a play. It’s the story of a people.

Unto These Hills plays at the Cherokee Mountainside Theater, located right in the heart of this historic capital within the Qualla boundary, the home of the Eastern band of the Cherokee Indians in Western North Carolina.

Cultural attractions such as the Oconaluftee Village the Museum of the Cherokee Indian and Unto These Hills are all part of the historical mission to share the powerful story of the Cherokee people with all who visit.

There’s a lot of cool stuff to check out in Cherokee but today I’m excited to experience this famous production.

There are battles, drama, dancing, but best of all the events portrayed in this play actually happened.

The play tells the story of the Cherokee, including epic battles touching heartwarming personal stories and the infamous Trail of Tears, the tragic tale of the forced removal of the Cherokee People in the 1800s.

Unto these Hills first performance took place in 1950 and more than 70 years later it’s still going strong

While this show is sure to entertain, it’ll also educate you on the triumphant history of how the Cherokee were able to stay in their Homeland and Thrive to this day.

This is the eternal flame it was carried to Oklahoma on the Trail of Tears and found its new home right here in 1951.

The Cherokee believe that as long as it flickers they will survive as a people, and as you enter the theater, you’ll find the flame still brightly burning

And also as you enter, know that over 6 million people have crossed this threshold and visited unto these Hills over the years the theater seats over 2,000 people and you can catch the show any night but Sunday with some matinee performances mixed in through July.

Whenever you choose to come you’re sure to be enthralled by this compelling story told in a beautiful outdoor setting.

Unto These Hills runs every summer in this year their season ends on August 14th get your tickets while you can by visiting cherokeehistorical.org and get ready for a show to remember.

Your weekend is waiting on the Ingles Open Road.