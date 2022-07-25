The following is paid content produced by Ingles Markets.

I’m Chris Bainbridge inviting you to take a ride with me. This is an amazing place to find adventure in all shapes and sizes. Ingles sent me on a mission to bring you the very best of what our beautiful home has to offer – food, fun, nature music, and more… all affordable, and all out of the ordinary. This is The Ingles Open Road.

Wahoo’s Adventures, which is family owned and operated, is the original whitewater outfitter of the High Country of Western North Carolina and Northeast Tennessee.

The New River Outpost, visited in this episode, is beautiful, and it represents the more summertime chill vibe of Wahoo’s. They have other outposts on the Watauga and Nolichucky rivers where you can experience some big-time whitewater. The New River Outpost offers up the more summertime chill vibe of Wahoo’s.

This waterway is recognized as the second-oldest river in the world after the Finke River in Australia. It’s hundreds of millions of years young, and its headwaters originate right here near Blowing Rock, NC.

And while the river is old the facilities here at the New River Outpost are fresh, fun, and amazing. You can even camp here – both in tents and in treehouses.

Yep, there’s rustic treehouse camping available with a variety of options. During your stay you can enjoy volleyball, tether ball, corn hole, and disc golf. Inside they have pool tables, air hockey and arcade games.

But let’s be honest the main draw is the water. Canoeing, kayaking, stand-up paddleboarding, and this episode’s activity: tubing. For just $25, you get unlimited runs on the river.

You can spend a whole day with your friends and family while the Wahoo’s Adventure crew does all the work. They have tubes with bottoms, holes, headrests, and cup holders for whatever strikes your fancy. It’s a beautiful, refreshing way to spend a lazy summer day. Just lay back, soak in the sunshine, and enjoy the cool mountain waters. Your weekend is waiting on the Ingles Open Road.