Ingles Open Road at WDVX Blue Plate Special in Knoxville, TN

I’m Chris Bainbridge inviting you to take a ride with me. This is an amazing place to find adventure in all shapes and sizes. Ingles has sent me on a mission to bring you the very best of what our beautiful home has to offer – food, fun, nature, music, and more – all affordable, and all out of the ordinary. This is The Ingles Open Road.

Today we’re in Knoxville – taking in a cultural phenomenon that’s been a music industry staple for years. From blues to bluegrass, country to Celtic, folk to funk, rockabilly to hillbilly, local to international, it’s all part of the live music experience right here at The WDVX Blue Plate Special.

This place got its start in 1997 when WDVX started broadcasting as a community public radio station.

The noontime Blue Plate Special included themed broadcasts and occasional live performances from visiting artists.

In late summer of 2005, WDVX brought back Knoxville’s rich tradition of mid-day live radio shows by producing the Blue Plate Special in front of a live studio audience from its new home in the Knoxville Visitor Center.

And it’s now a signature event in downtown Knoxville. And get this – it’s free!

You can catch the Blue Plate Special Monday through Thursday here at the Knoxville Visitor Center with host Red Hickey. You can even hit up your local Ingles, grab some lunch, and listen to some awesome music. The shows are a ton of fun, and it’s really cool to see the musicians and hear their stories.

Today we’re being treated to The Family Sowell, a talented bluegrass band from right here in Knoxville. But it’s something different every day. Past artists include Bela Fleck and the Flecktones, The Avett Brothers, Every Mother’s Dream, Old Crow Medicine Show, and Chris Stapleton.

And when you can’t make it for a show, you can always listen on the radio at 89.9 in Knoxville and online at WDVX.com anywhere in the world. And while they have a global reach and reputation, WDVX is committed to supporting local music. They call it roots music for a reason. It’s grounded, and it’s growing.

The WDVX Blue Plate Special is listener supported community public radio at its best. This is a show that is supported by its community, and that gives back to that community by singing to its very soul.

So, head to the Knoxville Visitor Center at noon Monday through Thursday, or hit up Barley’s Taproom and Pizzeria for, “The Big Plate Live” on Fridays. You can learn more at WDVX.com. Pull up a chair and enjoy a great show. Your weekend is waiting on the Ingles Open Road.