The following is paid content produced by Ingles Markets.

I’m Chris Bainbridge, and I love the Carolinas. This is an amazing place to find adventure in all shapes and sizes – even in our changing world. Ingles sent me on a mission to bring you the very best of what our beautiful home has to offer – food, fun, nature music, and more… all affordable, and all out of the ordinary. This is The Ingles Open Road.

We’re back on the road exploring one of the many wonderful small towns situated throughout Ingles country. It just so happens that this one is a stone’s throw from Ingles corporate headquarters, and it’s an awesome place to explore. Welcome to Black Mountain.

Known as the front porch of Western North Carolina, this little town has garnered national acclaim as one of the prettiest small towns in America. We’re exploring the Public Art Tour and letting these impressive murals and more guide our walk through this beautiful town.

A fun first stop along the way is Town Hardware and General Store. A Black Mountain fixture since 1928, this is a working hardware store with everything you might expect. But those expectations are just the beginning. If you’re looking for some unique gift ideas for the holidays, this is the spot. I could try naming all the awesome items in stock, but your best bet is to come see for yourself.

The store is just up the street from amazing galleries, bookstores, bike shops, and more. And when you work up an appetite, a variety of great restaurants await. Veranda is a fantastic stop off for an amazing lunch.

Just around the corner, we’re heading to Cousins Cuban Café for a taste of the Caribbean here in the mountains. Generations of family recipes grace the tables here. And that’s what this restaurant is all about – showcasing a love and appreciation for culture, family, and of course amazing food and the best in café Cubano.

Once you’re properly caffeinated, you might be ready to take in one of Black Mountain’s incredible music venues. Well, the final stop on our tour is the famous White Horse Black Mountain – serving up an eclectic mix of amazing music night after night.

The high, arched wooden ceilings of this one-time Chevy dealership provide the perfect acoustic accompaniment to a wide variety of acts – all enjoyed in a comfortable, intimate setting perfect for enjoying a memorable performance.

Your weekend is waiting on the Ingles Open Road!