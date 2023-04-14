I’m Chris Bainbridge, and I love the Carolinas. This is an amazing place to find adventure in all shapes and sizes – even in our changing world. Ingles sent me on a mission to bring you the very best of what our beautiful home has to offer – food, fun, nature, music, and more… all affordable, and all out of the ordinary.

Beans beans, the musical fruit the more you eat, the more… you wanna learn more about ‘em! Well good news, that’s exactly what we’re doing today because we’re in Chestnut Hill, Tennessee visiting the one and only Bush’s Best. As Duke would say, roll that beautiful bean footage!

This family-owned business got its start in 1908 when A.J. Bush opened a modest little cannery in the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains. And through the years it’s become one of the leading names in the big world of beans. We’re getting our start at the Visitors Center, located in the founder’s general store that dates back to 1911.

This is where we learn how a family’s commitment to doing one thing better than anyone else can not only build a business – it can shape a culture. Can you think of a summertime cookout without baked beans?

While you’re here, you can take in a video tour of the amazing facility that’s right across the street. You can step on up and get your weight in beans – hey, no judgement. You can learn the story of how the secret family recipe began. And you can learn a little more about Jay and Duke. Of course, there’s the giant bean and the general store. But your favorite takeaway will likely be the community spirit and that warm southern hospitality.

And, as they like to say here at Bush’s Best – you come for the history but stay for the food. Come on, you knew The Ingles Open Road wasn’t going to make our pilgrimage to Bush’s without sampling the product! But I think you’ll be amazed by exactly what we’re trying today.

Here at Bush’s Family Café they have a lot of great food, but they’re famous for one thing: Pinto Bean Pie. We know, it might not sound like the best thing, but just trust us, this pie alone is worth the drive to this small corner of Tennessee.

Bush’s has been here in Chestnut Hill for over a hundred years. And just like Ingles they are dedicated to small town success.

