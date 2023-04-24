I’m Chris Bainbridge, and I love the Carolinas. This is an amazing place to find adventure in all shapes and sizes – even in our changing world. Ingles sent me on a mission to bring you the very best of what our beautiful home has to offer – food, fun, nature, music, and more… all affordable, and all out of the ordinary.

Welcome to Asheville, North Carolina – known across the country as Beer City, USA. But this town has more going on with its drinking scene than hoppy IPA’s. And today we’re checking out a spot that established the first distillery in this mountain town making rum, gin, and vodka… at least legally – since prohibition.

This is Cultivated Cocktails. Located across the street from another Ingles Open Road favorite, the Grove Arcade, these guys make their home in a classic Art-Deco building that provides that laid back, swanky vibe that has you ready for a subtle, sophisticated sipping experience.

And while the place itself is super cool, here it’s more about what they call the Cultivated Lifestyle. It starts with their craft spirit line – and to get a closer look at that process, we’re heading just up the road.

Their production facility – available to tour by appointment only – is located in the scenic valley community of Reynolds. It’s here that their award-winning spirits are brought to life by their talented team of distillers. The lineup includes Hazel 63 Rum, Hwy 9 Gin, Asheville Vodka, Asheville Coffee Liqueur, and more. And you can try them all back in their beautiful downtown location.

While you’re here you can try out their elevated and cultivated tasting experiences. Your very own expert will walk you through their spirits and give great insider info. It’s a fun way to sample everything on offer. And then… there are the cocktails.

These things are works of art. From the Peach Fuzz to the Gimlet Thing to the Shockingly Shady, just to name a few. These mixologists are amazing. And they’ll have you ready to put together your own cocktail kit or join their cocktail club so you can bring the experience home.

You can begin your Cultivated Cocktails experience today by heading to OpenRoadShow.com where we’ll get you started with all the information you need for this spirited Asheville adventure.

Your weekend is waiting on the Ingles Open Road.