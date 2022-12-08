I’m Chris Bainbridge, and I love the Carolinas. This is an amazing place to find adventure in all shapes and sizes – even in our changing world. Ingles sent me on a mission to bring you the very best of what our beautiful home has to offer – food, fun, nature, music, and more… all affordable, and all out of the ordinary. This is The Ingles Open Road.

As the cooler weather is closing in, a lot of us start looking for fun, indoor activities – things where we can stay active, learn new things, and connect with our community. Well, today, we’re visiting a place in Asheville to check all those boxes. Welcome to Cultivate Climbing.

This is a climbing gym with two locations in this gorgeous mountain town – one downtown on Wall Street and one along the banks of the French Broad River. From single sessions to memberships and extended passes, these guys have it all. If you’re a first-timer, they have great orientation programs to get you set up with the gear and knowledge you need to be safe and have a good time.

When you’re ready to start your climb, there are a ton of different options. One of the great things about many of them is that you can challenge yourself based on your own skill level. Some of these folks are crazy advanced – but whatever your skill level, you’re sure to have a great time.

By just walking in, you feel overcome with a desire to grab a hold and get going. Whether you’re bouldering – that’s the lower-level climbing with no ropes – or taking your top rope climb to new heights, the fun and challenge is undeniable.

There are so many paths you can travel here, you really never have to climb the same route twice. And upstairs there are even more high-tech options for the more skilled climbers out there.

Believe it or not, they actually have a rock wall treadmill and a computerized course that can determine creative routes that can actually be the same as one your friend experiences on the other side of the country. This gym makes use of every corner of this space. It’s packed with tons of great climbing in every nook and cranny.

And when you’re done, they have a great coffee bar and fantastic places to hang out and share your stories. Or you can hit up your local Ingles and picnic in beautiful Carrier Park just across the street.

