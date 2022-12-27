I’m Chris Bainbridge, and I love the Carolinas. This is an amazing place to find adventure in all shapes and sizes – even in our changing world. Ingles sent me on a mission to bring you the very best of what our beautiful home has to offer – food, fun, nature, music, and more… all affordable, and all out of the ordinary. This is The Ingles Open Road.

Christmas might be over but Santa’s elves are still working hard even after the holidays. If you’ve got kids at home over the break and are looking for a family-friendly activity then Knoxville, Tennessee has some fun in store for you.

This is the Elf on the Shelf Adventure. Downtown businesses here in the Marble City have teamed up this holiday season to add a little fun and whimsy to your hustle and bustle. It’s a magical scavenger hunt with more than two dozen stops. And we’re starting things off at the Mast General Store.

You can pick up your North Pole Pass at Mast General or at the Knoxville Visitors Center. This will guide you through your adventure as you seek out Santa’s little helpers all around Knoxville.

I love Mast General. It’s a great stop off with a lot of similarities to Ingles – both got their starts in North Carolina, both have since expanded throughout the southeast, and both are run by caring families looking out for all of us.

Next up, we’re heading to stop number 2 on our list, The Tree and Vine. Olive oils and balsamics are just the beginning here. You’re invited to taste away, pick your favorites, and even create gift baskets for friends and family. Your niceness is sure to be rewarded – remember, those elves are watching.

Our adventure next points us up the road to take in some truly Tennessee duds. This is Nothing Too Fancy, and you’ll be humming Rocky Top and talking like Dolly moments after you walk in. There’s something for everyone… even if you’re not a Vols fan (just don’t tell anybody). The t-shirts are front and center, but there are blankets, bags, koozies, jewelry. It’s the perfect souvenir stop for that Tennessee day trip.

Finally, we’re finishing the day off with some ice cream. Yeah, it’s cold out, but I want ice cream. So, let’s go!

Cruze Farm is a family dairy farm in Knoxville, and this downtown location is a great spot for a huge variety of flavors for every sweet tooth.

Christmas might be past us, but that holiday spirit lives on – and Santa’s elves are watching. You can soak it all up right here in downtown Knoxville. To learn more and plan your visit, head to OpenRoadShow.com. Your weekend is waiting on the Ingles Open Road.