I’m Chris Bainbridge, and I love the Carolinas. This is an amazing place to find adventure in all shapes and sizes – even in our changing world. Ingles sent me on a mission to bring you the very best of what our beautiful home has to offer – food, fun, nature, music, and more… all affordable, and all out of the ordinary. This is The Ingles Open Road.

It’s the gift-giving time of the year, and if you’re like most people, including Ingles, you love to support local. Well, today we are exploring a fun, inspiring, and educational way to do just that, because we’re stopping in at the Folk Art Center.

Located just off the Blue Ridge Parkway in Asheville, North Carolina, this home to all things craft was erected in the 1980s. But the organization it houses – the Southern Highland Craft Guild – dates back nearly 100 years. Today, this facility holds a craft shop, library, three exhibition spaces, an auditorium for special events, and a National Park Service bookstore and information desk.

One of the great things about the Folk Art Center is that it’s a wonderful place to see artisans in action across a vast array of disciplines.

Today, we’re able to witness a live woodworking demonstration from Valerie Berlage. But you may experience fabric arts, clay working, broom making – the list goes on and on.

And in addition to watching these various artforms take shape, the Allanstand Craft Shop awaits where you can peruse a huge assortment of incredible keepsakes made by over 400 artists and craftspeople from the Guild where you are sure to find something for everyone on your gift list.

I love coming here and marveling at the talents on display across such a huge range of media. It’s a stunning place to explore as you weave your way through the shop, experiencing new delights around every corner.

And that is only half of what you can see and experience here. As you make your way up the ramp past this gallery of gorgeous quilts, another world of wonder awaits upstairs.

This is where you find Allanstand Interiors featuring amazing items for sale for your home. There is also the main Exhibition Gallery, the Focus Gallery, the Library, and the Permanent Collection with some pieces dating back over 1,000 years.

Make sure and take a page out of the Ingles playbook this holiday season and support local as you shop for everyone on your list! Your weekend is waiting on the Ingles Open Road.