If you’re looking for a holly jolly escape to a Hallmark movie near you then we have just the place to park your sleigh. Welcome to Forest City, North Carolina – the Christmas capital of your holiday season.

Forest City is located about halfway between Charlotte and Asheville, and straight north from the Upstate city of Spartanburg. Their Hometown Holiday Festivities are filled with a variety of memorable activities to put you smack dab in the middle of a winter wonderland – one perfect for exploration.

We started things off by taking a tour of this small southern town on four wheels pulled by four hooves – taking in more than a million Christmas lights all along historic Main Street.

This ride is magical to say the least. The clip-clop of the horses, the sparkling lights, and the ambiance of Forest City put you in the hap-hap-happiest ambiance this side of the North Pole.

And speaking of the North Pole. Santa Claus makes his stop here in Forest City ready to discuss all the items on your gift list and satisfy those photo ops. The jolly old elf is here on the weekends leading up to Christmas, so come and say hi and be good for goodness sake.

Just up the street, the holiday merriment continues at the skating rink. You can lace up your skates and take your turn around the synthetic ice that is neither wet nor freezing cold. And it’s fun for kids of all ages.

Nothing follows an evening of skating in the cool holiday air like some hot chocolate from the Explore Forest City Main Street Association. Grab your warm beverage of choice and stroll through an amazing light spectacular, including the largest lighted ornament around.

Forest City is just one of the charming small towns across the Carolinas, Georgia, and Tennessee. Places like Forest City truly shine at Christmas time. The beautiful storefronts, quaint shops, and small businesses are all happy to see you, and you'll definitely be happy to see them.

So, fire up the family sleigh and point your reindeer to go explore a small town near you. One thing’s for sure – the people of Forest City will welcome you with open arms.

Your weekend is waiting on the Ingles Open Road.