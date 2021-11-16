Ingles Open Road Fox-N-Otter Adventure Escapes

The following paid content is produced by Ingles Markets

I’m Chris Bainbridge, inviting you to take a ride with me. This is an amazing place to find adventure in all shapes and sizes. Ingles has sent me on a mission to bring you the very best of what our beautiful home has to offer – food, fun, nature, music, and more. All affordable, and all out of the ordinary. This is The Ingles Open Road.

Around the holidays we know that sometimes being trapped in a room with your friends and family can feel like something you just want to break out of. Good news – that’s exactly what we’re doing today. We’re in Asheville, and this is Fox-n-Otter Adventure Escapes.

This is a local company that specializes in escape rooms – or breakout rooms. Don’t worry, you’re not locked in, you’re not trapped. If you’re unfamiliar with the concept, you basically enter a cool, themed room with your friends or family, and you have an hour to solve puzzles, clues, and riddles to eventually “break out”. It’s a blast.

I’ve done this before and I can tell you firsthand that it’s so much fun. You’re presented with a scenario and a problem to solve. You work together to sort through these complex challenges. One leads to another with the goal being to solve the mystery. Sometimes you win. Sometimes you lose. But you always have a good time.

And a good time is what it’s all about at Fox-n-Otter. They have 3 locations in Western North Carolina in Hendersonville, Arden, and here in Asheville. This spot we’re visiting today has 4 different adventures to choose from, each with unique themes that really immerse you in the experience.

You can compete with groups as small as 2 and as large as 10. You connect clues, solve riddles, use cyphers, discover patterns, and get creative to complete your group challenge. You literally put yourself inside the game.

You jump right into the plot and you’re in the action. These inventive rooms are almost like movie sets, and they have dynamic lighting, sound, and mystery built in.

You can even get an escape room passport that’s good at other similar businesses in Tennessee, South Carolina, and Georgia (and across the country and around the world). You can get discounts, prizes, and track your triumphs.

So, recover the gold stolen from the Federal Reserve, stop the saboteur at the circus, prove yourself worthy in the fantastical forest cabin or solve the mystery to save the world from inside your new friend’s game room.

This is a great indoor activity as we get closer to the colder months of the year. And a fun way to bond with your friends and family. You can find them online at EscapeRoomAsheville.com. Book your escape today and break out with a fantastic time for all. Your weekend is waiting on the Ingles Open Road.