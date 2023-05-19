I’m Chris Bainbridge, and I love the Carolinas. This is an amazing place to find adventure in all shapes and sizes – even in our changing world. Ingles sent me on a mission to bring you the very best of what our beautiful home has to offer – food, fun, nature, music, and more… all affordable, and all out of the ordinary.

Welcome to Furman University! This is one of the most beautiful college campuses in the country, and we’re checking out what an afternoon and evening of enjoyment can look like when you take the time to live life like a Paladin.

Located in Greenville, South Carolina, Furman rose to national prominence in the NCAA tournament this year thanks to their dramatic upset of the Virginia Cavaliers. Ingles is an official sponsor of Furman Athletics, so we’re exploring a different kind of drama here today.

This is the Furman Playhouse. They’re currently fundraising for a gorgeous new Theatre Arts facility, and they’d sure appreciate your help.

But before we settle into our seats, be sure to pack an Ingles picnic and enjoy the lovely Furman Lake. With a mile and a half of paved paths to explore and the beautiful Furman Bell Tower overseeing your exploration, it’s a great place to pass the time and enjoy the beauty of nature before heading inside to take in the show.

The Playhouse offers four mainstage performances each year. During our visit, these students were hard at work staging a new play called, “Our Tempest”. We got a sneak peak of the show which had it’s run in April.

And while the curtains have closed on this particular play, the Furman Playhouse is always working on new material. So, keep your eyes peeled and your ears open for that next great show coming soon. Your weekend is waiting on the Ingles Open Road.