I’m Chris Bainbridge, and I love the Carolinas. This is an amazing place to find adventure in all shapes and sizes – even in our changing world. Ingles sent me on a mission to bring you the very best of what our beautiful home has to offer – food, fun, nature, music, and more… all affordable, and all out of the ordinary.

It’s baseball season and today we’re taking a trip to the ballpark to experience America’s pastime with the Triple A affiliate of America’s Team. Welcome to Coolray Field – home to the Gwinnett Stripers.

Here in Lawrenceville, Georgia the Stripers are the highest-ranking farm team for the Atlanta Braves. Many of the players taking the field here are guys at the precipice of breaking into the show. It’s a high-dollar brand of baseball – at a very family-friendly budget.

Out here on the lawn it’s a steal getting in the gate – along with the best opportunity to snag a home run ball. Throw in some peanuts and Cracker Jack and a ballpark dog and you’ve got yourself a good old-fashioned slice of Americana.

On the Ingles Open Road, we love baseball. The smell of the grass, the crack of the bat, and the roar of the crowd all get the senses going. These guys know what we’re talking about. And out here on a cool spring evening there’s nothing better than watching the sun dip behind the first base bleachers as it rises on a new season of Striper baseball. And speaking of which – what the heck’s a Striper?

Glad you asked. The Striper name is in honor of the namesake fish you can pull out of nearby Lake Lanier. Other names in consideration also included the Big Mouths, the Gobblers, the Hushpuppies, the Lambchops, and the Sweet Teas. We think they made the right choice.

You can definitely load up on your Striper merchandise here at the ballpark. Bobby’s Tackle Shop (that’s an homage to Brave’s coach, Bobby Cox for you non-baseball folk) has any and everything Striper baseball. If you’ve got a person in your life who loves fishing and baseball – we have found your store.

And you know that if it’s an episode of the Ingles Open Road we’re gonna find the food. Minor league stadiums are famous for their ballpark bites and here at Coolray Field, it’s the Knucksie – in honor of hall of fame Braves pitcher Phil Neikro. It’s got BBQ, coleslaw, caramelized onions – and it’s awesome.

And then there’s the baseball itself. These are some of the best professional baseball players you’ll find outside the majors. A few of these guys will be on big league rosters by the end of the season. And it’s a great place to watch some great baseball. Your weekend is waiting on the Ingles Open Road.