I'm Chris Bainbridge, and I love the Carolinas. This is an amazing place to find adventure in all shapes and sizes – even in our changing world.

We’re headed into the Upstate to a location famous for great food, craft brews, and high-flying fun. If you’re ready for a little adventure with a lot of flavor, then it’s time to set your GPS to Holland Park.

Located in Greenville, South Carolina, Holland Park is a collection of great small businesses – all with a goal of helping you have a good time. There are restaurants, a brewery, and the first stop on our tour today, Flying Rabbit Adventures.

This place offers participants a three-story, tree-spanning obstacle course featuring 60 uniquely designed athletic experiences, which appeal to adventure seekers of all abilities.

The great thing about Flying Rabbit Adventures is that you can choose your own path for as much or as little challenge as you’d like. There’s the aerial adventure course, Orville’s Kids Course, and even a pump track for some fun on the ground in addition to your treetop experience.

When you’re ready to refill your tank after your time in the trees, there are two great spots right here in Holland Park: Home Team BBQ and Greektown Express.

Outfitted with reclaimed wood from barns in Athens, Ga., Home Team BBQ features large comfortable booths and tons of natural light that makes for a fun family-friendly atmosphere. And oh yeah, the BBQ is amazing.

And if you want a great meal that’s fast and easy – whether for here in Holland Park, to take away, or for delivery – you’ve got to check out Greektown Express.

If you’re looking to wet your whistle after a delicious meal then our next stop in Holland Park might be just what you’re looking for.

Double Stamp Brewery is a 90’s themed destination that has a wide selection of house brewed beer along with wine and cider. Featuring a large rooftop bar and huge outdoor seating area, it’s a great spot to chill and catch up with friends and family.

Holland Park is a great destination that’s new to the Upstate and is ready to welcome locals and visitors alike. It’s a high-flying good time with delicious food and brews, and it’s all here for you.

