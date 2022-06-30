The following paid content is produced by Ingles Markets

I’m Chris Bainbridge… inviting you to take a ride with me. This is an amazing place to find adventure in all shapes and sizes. Ingles has sent me on a mission to bring you the very best of what our beautiful home has to offer – food, fun, nature music, and more… all affordable, and all out of the ordinary. This is The Ingles Open Road.

Today we’re taking you on a quick tour of one of South Carolina’s many charming small towns with big fun for your weekend. We’re in Easley, enjoying some of the best of what this Upstate town has to offer.

Located West of the city of Greenville, Easley boasts a charming downtown that boomed in the textile days… and has now settled into a pleasant place to call home, and a fun destination for exploration. Ingles is sponsoring their 4th of July festival this year, and that’s just one of the many community events on offer here throughout the year.

We’re kicking off our day with an Easley institution right here at Joe’s. This place is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. Time to see what decades of success taste like.

This is quintessential diner fare at its best. Burgers, dogs, shakes, and ice cream. And what they’re most famous for – their banana split.

Next up we’re trading one cultural institution for another one that has audiences cheering for more than the food. It’s the Foothills Playhouse – a community theatre that makes a great stop for a matinee or an evening performance during your day out.

This place is in its 4th decade of live theatre – with plays, musicals, comedians, recitals, and more. It’s where local talent pour their passion into amazing entertainment. And it’s ready and waiting for you.

To finish off our day in Easley we’re off to find some Good Karma. To be more specific, we’re checking out Good Karma Consignment and Ice Cream. If you’re looking for some cool threads, unique gift ideas, and just a fun shopping experience, this is a great place to stop. And when we’ve finished, it was time for just a little more ice cream. Because, well… ice cream.

Ingles is all about supporting small towns and the communities we call home, and Easley is a fantastic example of that wonderful relationship. Make sure and head to their 4th of July festival, and then plan a return trip to check out some of these great spots. Your weekend is waiting… on the Ingles Open Road.