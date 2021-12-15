Ingles Open Road in Saluda, NC

The following paid content is produced by Ingles Markets

I’m Chris Bainbridge and I love the Carolinas. This is an amazing place to find adventure in all shapes and sizes – even in our changing world. Ingles has sent me on a mission to bring you the very best of what our beautiful home has to offer – food, fun, nature music, and more. All affordable, and all out of the ordinary. This is The Ingles Open Road.

Do you have folks in your family who are addicted to Hallmark Christmas movies? Well, if you do you might want to bring them here. Because just spending an afternoon poking around this small southern town will have you seeing snowflakes and hearing silver bells. Welcome to Saluda, NC.

This picturesque, historic downtown is nestled at the foot of the Blue Ridge Mountains between the bustling hubs of Greenville, Spartanburg, and Asheville.

Perched at the top of the steepest rail grade in the US, Saluda started as a railroad town – and you can learn about that history in the Saluda Historic Depot.

The buildings that popped up at around the turn of the last century survive today and host a fun variety of local businesses. We’re starting out just across the street from the depot at Wakey Monkey – an awesome coffee shop and café with mouth-watering delights.

One of the things I love about Wakey Monkey is that just like Ingles, they support local farmers. They use local eggs and local greens from right here in Saluda. And their items are delicious!

With coffee in hand our next stop is just up the street. This town is awesome. It’s the type of place where the Mayor also runs the local hardware store… and she does.

Welcome to MA Pace General Store. Wandering around the aisles you’re greeted by ITEM, ITEM, and ITEM. The store was started in 1899 and the echoes of the ages line the display cases.

I feel a very strong urge to buy a pocketknife and whittle something.

Isn’t it kind of funny how a place you’ve never visited can feel like home? Well, that’s what you get with Saluda. There’s so much to discover here. And we have one more stop to share with you.

Heartwood Contemporary Crafts Gallery boasts one of the best collections of pottery in the region… and they support a huge variety of artisans from across North America. You’ll find handcrafted wood, glass, paintings, and more.

Saluda is a gem in the Blue Ridge with so much to explore. There’s outdoor adventure, great restaurants, and more. Plan your trip at Saluda.com. And enjoy this magical mountain town. Your weekend is waiting on the Ingles Open Road.