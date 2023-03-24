I’m Chris Bainbridge, and I love the Carolinas. This is an amazing place to find adventure in all shapes and sizes – even in our changing world. Ingles sent me on a mission to bring you the very best of what our beautiful home has to offer – food, fun, nature, music, and more… all affordable, and all out of the ordinary.

Here on the Ingles Open Road, we’ve visited breweries, cideries, and wineries. But we haven’t made a stop yet at one of the southeast’s many distilleries. So, we figured if we’re gonna go, we better go big.

Welcome to Jack Daniel’s! Located in Lynchburg, Tennessee, this is arguably the most famous distillery in the world. What got its start in the 1800’s is today one of the most technologically advanced operations anywhere, and it’s amazing to take one of their awesome tours and see it all in action. But they still hold fast to some tried and true methods.

There’s the Cave Spring, and it’s what brought Jack Daniel to this site. More than 156 years later, the spring is still producing limestone filtered, iron-free water that flows at 56 degrees year-round. And it’s perfect for making whiskey.

Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7 Black Label Tennessee Whiskey is the top selling whiskey on the planet. And it’s made right here – along with over a dozen more, including one of my favorites, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey and Jack Daniel’s Bonded, which was named the best whiskey in the world by Whiskey Advocate.

Every drop of Jack Daniel’s comes from right here in Lynchburg – a town with one stoplight and a population of 600 people. Proving that small towns can still be filled with a whole lot of spirit.

After leaving the distillery, the whiskey heads to one of the 92 barrelhouses scattered throughout the hills and dales of Lynchburg. Each barrelhouse holds roughly 20,000 toasted and charred American white oak barrels, which they make themselves, all in all holding about one million gallons of whiskey.

And the Jack Daniel's brand has grown beyond just the hard stuff.

