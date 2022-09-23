The following is paid content produced by Ingles Markets.

I’m Chris Bainbridge, inviting you to take a ride with me. This is an amazing place to find adventure in all shapes and sizes. Ingles sent me on a mission to bring you the very best of what our beautiful home has to offer – food, fun, nature music, and more… all affordable and all out of the ordinary. This is The Ingles Open Road.

Today, we’re taking a trip into the fantastical world of imagination. A place filled with wonder and enchantment – all centered around a yellow brick road. Welcome to The Land of Oz.

Yes, there really is a Land of Oz, and you can go there this September. Nestled in the beautiful mountains of western North Carolina, this retreat for the child within was founded in 1970 – and despite a topsy-turvy history as up and down as a twister on the Kansas plains – this magical land is live and in color.

Your journey begins at Beech Mountain Resort where an awe-inspiring ride awaits on board the breathtaking chairlift that whisks you to the to the top. You can also take the shuttle bus, but why would you?

Once you reach the top, you can learn about the park and its history. And then, it’s off to Kansas – where you might just catch a rendition of a song that sounds a little familiar.

You can stick around and explore Kansas. Then, it’s off to Oz. You make your way by journeying through the Gale House. And on the other side, Munchkinland awaits.

There are shows every 15 minutes with iconic characters like The Scarecrow, The Tin Man, and The Cowardly Lion. The beauty of the area is on full display, along with fun magical settings the staff has lovingly preserved and brought back to life.

The Land of Oz was really only open year-round for a few years in the 1970’s, but today it’s open for Autumn at Oz each weekend in September. So, make sure and get your tickets now – and know that when you do that money goes back into bringing this place fully back to life.

When you’re here you can’t help but be caught up in the magic of the place. It’s a great visit for kids of all ages, and it’ll put you right in the mood for a fantastic fall.

Your weekend is waiting on the Ingles Open Road.