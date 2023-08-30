We’re road tripping it up into the scenic Blue Ridge mountains of Virginia to a place that is one of the all-time road trip destinations in the United States. It’s a place that has graced the postcards of America since postcards were a thing. Welcome to Natural Bridge State Park.

Located near the quaint town of Lexington, the Natural Bridge has been a destination for centuries. To Monacan Native people, this was sacred land. To Thomas Jefferson, who owned the property in 1774, this land was a source of inspiration and wonder. To Daniel Boone this was a gateway to the West.

And for us today it’s a place of fun and adventure as we explore some of the cool things that this park has to offer… starting with the main attraction.

The bridge itself is one of the oldest geologic features on the East Coast. The limestone base consists of compressed remains of organisms that lived nearly 500 million years ago. It was originally part of an underground cave system. Eventually, the underground water changed course, and the cave collapsed, leaving only the thickest part of a ceiling – the bridge we see today.

As you make your way beneath the 215-foot bridge the beautiful trail continues along Cedar Creek. Here an easy hike takes us to our next destination – the lovely Lace Falls.

The trails here are in great shape and well-marked. And when you arrive at the falls you get a gorgeous view of Cedar Creek cascading its way through the forest.

On the Open Road, we love getting out and exploring the Blue Ridge mountains – and doing it here in this iconic park is a great way to see some amazing sites like the bridge and Lace falls… and try some fun new things like we have at our next stop.

This is the Thistle Ridge Disc Golf Trail. Completed in June of 2023, this 18-hole golf course is filled with stunning views of the Blue Ridge mountains, and is appropriate for players of all skill levels.

If it’s a road trip you have in mind then we highly recommend stocking up and fueling up at your local Ingles and setting your GPS for Natural Bridge State Park – it’s a wonder to behold and a fantastic destination.