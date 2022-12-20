I’m Chris Bainbridge, and I love the Carolinas. This is an amazing place to find adventure in all shapes and sizes – even in our changing world. Ingles sent me on a mission to bring you the very best of what our beautiful home has to offer – food, fun, nature, music, and more… all affordable, and all out of the ordinary. This is The Ingles Open Road.

We’re back at the first ever Ingles Open Road location to help make your day merry and bright. We’re at the North Carolina Arboretum in Asheville, North Carolina, and this is Winter Lights.

This spectacular walk-through light show brings you more than a million lights and acres and acres of beautiful holiday magic ready for your exploration. With food, fun, performances, and more, this place is the perfect spot to put you in the holiday spirit.

We’re starting things off climbing aboard the Rocky Cove Railroad. This miniature train set and village is an adorable attraction that puts a smile on your face for kids from one to 92.

Tiny bridges, buildings, and holiday décor are illuminated to create the perfect environment that looks like it was crafted by Santa Claus himself. It’s a great spot to press pause and enjoy a cup of cocoa. And speaking of which…

Cocoa, beer, and wine are available at both the Cocoa Shack and Bent Creek Bistro. The bistro has a full dinner menu from 6 to 9:30 p.m., and you can even purchase a s’mores kit to enjoy at one of the cozy fire pits.

This is a picturesque spot to warm your body and soul and wind up with a delicious, sticky treat that’ll put a smile on your face. And while the sweet treats are fantastic, the real attraction are these amazing lights.

More than a million of them light up the grounds with fun and unique attractions to surprise and delight. Your entry gives you access to everything, and we’re going to share some key areas that should not be missed.

The Quilt Garden is decorated with beautiful flowers in the warmer months, and it’s a changing blanket of illumination here at Winter Lights.

And you cannot miss the 50-foot color-changing tree. This is a dazzling display that will delight you and your family.

The North Carolina Arboretum presents Winter Lights now through December 31. And once we ring in the new year, the lights are out until next season. So get your tickets now!

Your weekend is waiting on the Ingles Open Road.