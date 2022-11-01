The following is paid content produced by Ingles Markets.

I’m Chris Bainbridge, and I love the Carolinas. This is an amazing place to find adventure in all shapes and sizes – even in our changing world. Ingles sent me on a mission to bring you the very best of what our beautiful home has to offer – food, fun, nature music, and more… all affordable, and all out of the ordinary. This is The Ingles Open Road.

Today, we’re visiting a North Carolina National Heritage Site three miles south of the picturesque town of Saluda. A 268-acre glen that houses a gem here on Colt Creek. Welcome to Pearson’s Falls.

It was named for the young engineer, Charles William Pearson, who scouted the mountains for what became the Southern Railroad. A military man, farmer, and an engineer, Captain Pearson bought the glen as part of a large tract of land that he wanted for his family. For years, he and his heirs allowed generations of young people to picnic on the great stone table-rock at the foot of the falls.

In 1931, the Tryon Garden Club was able to purchase the property through the generosity of an honorary member, visionary club members, and careful planning. The property remains privately held and maintained by the club, and it hosts visitors year-round.

A small admission fee is collected as you enter the park, and the money is used to maintain this beautiful corner of the Blue Ridge. One small note, there are no pets allowed in the park, so leave your four-legged friends at home.

You start your journey from the parking lot and walk along the creek on the well maintained trails. I really love this lower level here at the base of the glen with little pools and tiny falls that provide so much character along the way.

This place is beautiful, and on a Fall day like today its downright spectacular. There are 35 species of trees here – not to mention 13 species of ferns and 190 species of wildflowers. There is so much to take in, and I haven’t even talked about the waterfall yet.

The 90-foot cascade is one of the tallest in North Carolina. It is breathtaking. As you cross the footbridge, your eyes climb to the top, taking in the colors and the crashing water along the way.

There is something good for the soul that happens in places like these. Quiet places where only the sounds of nature speak to you. It’s a time to take a breath, take a pause, and take it all in.

When you’re ready to take in Pearson’s Falls, head to PearsonsFalls.org. And then head to Saluda to witness this beautiful place firsthand.

Your weekend is waiting on the Ingles Open Road!