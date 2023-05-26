I’m Chris Bainbridge, and I love the Carolinas. This is an amazing place to find adventure in all shapes and sizes – even in our changing world. Ingles sent me on a mission to bring you the very best of what our beautiful home has to offer – food, fun, nature, music, and more… all affordable, and all out of the ordinary.

We’re zipping into spring by getting right into the heart of mother nature as we experience what USA Today has deemed one of the Top 10 Aerial Adventure Parks in the nation. And it’s right in your backyard. As they like to say here: get ready for the ride of your life.

Welcome to The Gorge – a high-flying, heart-pounding excursion soaring through the treetops. We’ve gone big with these guys once before on the show – rappelling down an amazing 50-foot waterfall. And you know that any day that starts off signing a big ole safety release is gonna be a good one.

We’re starting things off at this gorgeous – see what we did there? – gorgeous tree-top lodge getting geared up for a great time. The staff here takes awesome care of you with all the training and equipment you need to confidently make that leap of faith.

Zip lining is awesome. it might be the closest you can get to flying. And while it feels big and scary and definitely like you’re challenging yourself – you know you’re safe. The pros here even handle the braking for you. And hey if these cables can stop fighter jets landing on aircraft carriers… we’re pretty sure they can handle us.

The 11 ziplines here at the Gorge span over a mile. And while the ride is one of the longest, steepest, and fastest in the nation, the experience is also breathtakingly beautiful as you’re surrounded by the majesty of nature.

In addition to the ziplines themselves, the adventure continues as you cross the bouncy and big-smile-bringing sky bridge… and lower yourself down three huge rappels from the canopy above. Look out below! Here you traverse 125 wild acres of the Green River Gorge located between Asheville and Spartanburg. Just like Ingles, this company is owned and operated by locals. And speaking of which there’s an Ingles just up the road for those post-adventure snacks – and to stock up and fuel up for your drive home.

The Gorge, located at 166 Honey Bee Drive, Saluda, NC 28773, is celebrating its 10-year anniversary this year, so come on out and see what’s made this place the talk of the trees for a decade.

Your weekend is waiting on the Ingles Open Road.