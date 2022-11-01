The following is paid content produced by Ingles Markets.

I’m Chris Bainbridge, and I love the Carolinas. This is an amazing place to find adventure in all shapes and sizes – even in our changing world. Ingles sent me on a mission to bring you the very best of what our beautiful home has to offer – food, fun, nature music, and more… all affordable, and all out of the ordinary. This is The Ingles Open Road.

Fall is in the air, leaves are changing, pumpkin spice is everywhere, and we have a fun destination for you in beautiful Asheville, North Carolina. We’ve returned to The Adventure Center of Asheville for its 10th annual Haunted Trail – a family-friendly spooktacular escape for kids of all ages.

There are no jump-scares, blood, gore, or creepy monsters here. It’s magical, imaginative, and filled with creative fun around every corner.

The Haunted Trail itself includes 15 live action outdoor scenes with theatrical lighting and amazing themes like this Alien Landing. It is all produced by local, family-owned and operated business, Asheville Plays.

It’s a ton of fun and puts you right in that Halloween spirit. And the themed fun continues at Pirates Cove.

This is a 30-foot pirate ship escape room, with 10 voyages available for bookings each night. You can also meet a live mermaid, walk the plank at the obstacle course, or even play trick-or-treat with a shark.

And just when you thought your night of fun couldn’t get any better, these guys are ready to take it to another level – literally.

The Treetops Adventure Park has two aerial trails to traverse. It is illuminated with colorful twinkle and laser lights to put you in a magical world of Fall fun.

Get ready to climb, swing, and pull your way through the glorious treetops as you experience a kid-friendly adrenaline-fueled romp unlike any other Halloween experience out there.

Another really awesome thing about your visit is the Boo to Hunger program. With every ticket purchased, $1 goes directly to Manna Foodbank – a long-time Ingles partner in the fight against food insecurity in the mountains.

And there is so much more to experience. You really need to come check it out for yourself. Dive into the Fall season, and get ready for a happy Halloween!

Your weekend is waiting on the Ingles Open Road!