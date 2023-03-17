I’m Chris Bainbridge, and I love the Carolinas. This is an amazing place to find adventure in all shapes and sizes – even in our changing world. Ingles sent me on a mission to bring you the very best of what our beautiful home has to offer – food, fun, nature, music, and more… all affordable, and all out of the ordinary.

We’re trying out something new. It’s a craze that has a lot of people supporting a lot of amazing local businesses that really give back to the communities they call home – all while offering awesome wares at really affordable prices (kind of like Ingles). We’re going thrifting!

But we’re not going alone! We’ve brought in some absolute experts – the talented ladies from The Southern Table: Erin and Kelli. If you don’t know already, The Southern Table presented by Ingles is an awesome show that is filled with amazing tips, tricks, and ideas for your home. If Pinterest came to life in human form, it’d be these gals.

Erin and Kelli are taking us to two of their favorite thrifting destinations – both of which are part of KARM, which stands for Knox Area Rescue Ministries. And while we’re having a lot of fun combing the shelves here, this place is about more than just a great time for treasure hunters.

When you’re supporting KARM, you’re supporting an organization that’s fighting the root causes of homelessness through rescue and relationship on the path to restoration… helping folks develop the personal and professional skills they need to find permanent housing and employment.

And if we can contribute to such an amazing mission by having a blast finding those perfect must-haves that you never knew you needed, all the better.

You never know what you’ll find, and I think that’s what makes this such a great adventure with some great friends.

If you like thrifting or just need more Erin and Kelli in your life, visit SouthernTableShow.com

