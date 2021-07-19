Ingles Open Road with the Montford Park Players in Asheville, NC

The following paid content is produced by Ingles Markets

I’m Chris Bainbridge, inviting you to take a ride with me. This is an amazing place to find adventure in all shapes and sizes. Ingles has sent me on a mission to bring you the very best of what our beautiful home has to offer – food, fun, nature, music, and more. All affordable, and all out of the ordinary. This is The Ingles Open Road.

All the world’s a stage and all the men and women merely players; they have their exits and their entrances, and one man in his time plays many parts. These lines are from William Shakespeare’s wonderful play, “As You Like It,” the first show produced by this amazing organization. Today, my part is that of super psyched theatre-goer because I’m visiting the Montford Park Players.

Montford is a historic neighborhood just north of downtown Asheville.

And it plays home to this world-famous theatre troupe that opened in 1973.

About a decade later the hillside was terraced to create the Montford Amphitheatre (now named for founder Hazel Robinson), (and was inaugurated with a production of, “Romeo and Juliet.”)

The Montford Park Players are probably best known for their enthralling productions of the works of William Shakespeare. In fact, they are one of only 15 theatres in the world to have staged every one of the Bard’s plays. And in 1976 they were one of 4 American Shakespeare theatres invited to Great Britain to perform during the U.S. Bicentennial.

But while Shakespeare is certainly the first and truest love of the Montford Park Players – they don’t stop there. In fact, tonight’s performance is the world premiere of “Grimm’s Fairy Tales,” by local playwrights Barbie Angell, Kathryn Langwell, & Honor Moor.

Enjoying an MPP production begins and ends with the captivating performances on stage. But amidst the grandeur of the show itself you’re treated to the beauty of the Blue Ridge Mountains, gorgeous summer nights, and whatever treats and libations you choose to bring or purchase.

You can bring your own portable chairs or blankets or rent some prime Adirondack chairs for just $5.

One truly amazing thing about these shows – is that they’re FREE.

But I’d sure appreciate it if you chose to make a donation on their website.

Theatre like this is a gift, too precious to be taken for granted. So, chip in if you can.

The Montford Park Players are performing all summer and into the fall. You can plan your visit at MontfordParkPlayers.org. And now I say goodnight, goodnight – parting is such sweet sorrow… that I should say goodnight til it be morrow. Your weekend is waiting… on the Ingles Open Road.