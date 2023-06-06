I’m Chris Bainbridge, and I love the Carolinas. This is an amazing place to find adventure in all shapes and sizes – even in our changing world. Ingles sent me on a mission to bring you the very best of what our beautiful home has to offer – food, fun, nature, music, and more… all affordable, and all out of the ordinary.

Our travels have taken us into the far eastern pointy part of Tennessee to a city that is home to perhaps the most enthusiastic brewery in the southeast. Where are we? We have one word for you… or maybe two… or actually a hyphenated word that sounds like this: Yee-Haw!

Welcome to Yee-Haw Brewing Company. This awesome brand of beer has blown up with locations in Knoxville, Nashville, Greenville, Pigeon Forge, and Gatlinburg. But it got its start right here in Johnson City. The motto in this foothills town is go all out. And that’s perfect for the folks here at Yee-Haw.

The definition of Yee-Haw is an interjection used to express exuberant delight or excitement. We know because we looked it up. And that’s exactly what you’ll feel when you arrive here at this awesome downtown brewery that has revitalized this southern city.

This building known as the Tweetsie Depot (yep, that Tweetsie that we visited in an earlier episode) was given a new life in 2015 when a little elbow grease and a whole lot of beer transformed the East TN and Western NC Depot into their flagship brewery – a 30-barrel system with 20 60-barrel fermenters.

These brews bring simplicity, cleanliness, and purity across a wide range of styles. They have so many awesome beers: IPA, Dunkel, Pilsner, Kolsch, and more – and even beer that’s not for beer guys – like cider!

Good beer. Good people. Good times. That’s the motto here. And did I mention great food? White Duck Taco Shop is here too with fantastic fare to complement your brew of choice.

The focus here is to create a space where guests enjoy a place to gather and have fun with family and friends, old and new. And we’ve gotta say, they’ve created just that.

Your weekend is waiting on the Ingles Open Road.