In 2019, Operation Christmas Child hopes to collect enough shoebox gifts to reach 11 million children in more than 100 countries.

samaritanspurse.org/occ

There are two kickoff events:

Thursday, Sep. 12th, 7 pm at East Pickens Baptist Church

2244 Gentry Memorial Hwy, Pickens SC

Wednesday, Sep. 18th, 7 pm at Fairview Baptist Church

1300 Locust Hill Rd., Greer, SC