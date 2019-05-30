Over 500 “Little Free Libraries” in South Carolina

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Thursday, the Little Free Libraries are part of a non-profit organization that have worked for the last 10 years to create the largest book sharing movement in the world.

Little Free Libraries has on file over 500 libraries across the state of South Carolina.

The non-profit’s community book exchange program model has few rules. Any person can take or leave a book or two.

The books should be in good condition and be topics that some could want to read, which could be anything from the bible to cook books, picture books to novels.

Margret Aldrich, the organization’s Programing Manager, said libraries are still a great resource for books. Aldrich added that the Little Free Libraries are more like communal gifts.

“A little free library can provide increased access to books, maybe for people who don’t have books at home. It’s an easy way to pick up a book when you’re walking to the bus, when you’re walking to work. But, it’s also a way for people to connect with your community,” Aldrich said.

There are libraries in all 50 states, 91 countries, and nearly 80,000 across the world.

For more information on how to find a free library or build one yourself, click here.