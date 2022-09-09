

When you’re not feeling well, or you feel something is off sometimes the best medicine is having a doctor and staff who actually listen to you. The next step is finding the right treatment for you. If you suffer from arthritis or an autoimmune disorder you could be overwhelmed with the different treatment options and where to even start your process.

Megan recently caught up with Dr. Richard Kim with Piedmont Arthritis Clinic and one of his patients on infusion day to see how these treatments work and how they’ve changed this patients life.

www.piedmontarthritis.com

864-235-8396