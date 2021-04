An upstate teenager has been working hard to endow one of the special facility dogs at Prisma Health-Upstate.

McCain Childress is supporting Canine F.E.T.C.H Unit with Pops for Pups.

Pops For Pups Golf Extravaganza ALL DAY on Tuesday, April 27th at 3s Greenville Golf and Grill. You can play the Par 3 course or the putting course all day for a donation. The FETCH dogs will be there between 4:00 and 6:00 in the evening.