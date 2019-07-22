Pops For Pups

A local teenager is spending her summer trying to raise money for the Canine Fetch Unit by selling popsicles and she joins us today to tell us her incredible back story that made her want to do this.

HOW YOU CAN HELP:
Text POPSFORPUPS to 41444 to donate

McCain Childress is CEO of Pops For Pups and will be selling popsicles and waiting tables at Pizza Inn on Woodruff Road on Thursday, August 15th – proceeds from pizza sales and all tips will go to Pops for Pups.

TO LEARN MORE:
ghsgiving.org/fetch/

Follow popsforpups on Instagram

