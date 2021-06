COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) -- Three years after one of the deadliest prison riots in the state's history, the South Carolina Department of Corrections is settling dozens of lawsuits filed in the aftermath.

Tuesday morning, the State Fiscal Accountability Authority (SFAA) gave state prison officials the go ahead to use $6 million to settle 81 different lawsuits. These were filed by inmates or on the behalf of inmates following the April 2018 riot at Lee Correctional Institution in Bishopville.