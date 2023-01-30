

“The following is sponsored content from Four Sigmatic”

If 2022 left you feeling down, and you’re not feeling as productive or present as you’d like to be in the new year you are not alone. Gen Z and Millennials rank mental health and stress as their top health concerns, above even weight loss! The good news is that there are proactive ways you can improve your mental well-being.

Our guest says your morning routine may make a difference and joins us with some simple pantry swaps to help us clear brain fog and boost mental clarity in our everyday life.

Dr. Bindiya Gandhi, a double board-certified Integrative & Functional Medicine Doctor, joins us with more.

www.foursigmatic.com