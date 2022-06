“The following is sponsored content from Tryon International Equestrian Center”

Megan is live at the Tryon International Equestrian Center and Resort to tell us all about Professional Bull Riding (PBR®) happening this weekend.

June 24th and 25th, show starts 8pm Friday and 7pm Saturday.

Tickets start at $20 and go all the way to VIP options.

Tryon.com/PBR